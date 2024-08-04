It’s the news The Kid Laroi fans have been waiting for.

Now living in the US, the Sydney rapper has announced new tour dates after postponing his February 2024 shows due to logistical issues.

The tour, rescheduled for this November, now includes two extra dates in Brisbane and Hobart to meet demand. The tour starts on November 11th at the Gold Coast Home of the Arts. He’ll then perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, and Hobart, before finishing with two shows at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on November 29th and 30th (see full details below).

Tickets for all shows go on sale to the public on Thursday, August 8th, at 1pm local time via ticketek.com.au. There’s also an artist presale starting on Tuesday, August 6th, at 1pm local time (password: FIRSTTIME).

Originally set to perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena, New Zealand fans are waiting to see if he will include that stop in his refreshed tour.

Joining Laroi on tour are Migos frontman Quavo and Sydney’s own ONEFOUR, except for the Gold Coast and Hobart shows. This tour is a step up from Laroi’s first headlining Australian tour back in 2022.

Laroi is touring in support of his debut album, THE FIRST TIME, which debuted at #3 on the ARIA Album Chart. The record features major collaborations with BTS’ Jung Kook, Central Cee, Youngboy Never Broke Again, d4vd, and more.

He also just dropped “Girls”, a highly anticipated track that’s already being called a Song of the Summer contender.

“Girls” follows Laroi’s previous 2024 singles “Heaven” and “Still Yours”, the latter of which featured on his Prime Video documentary, Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About a Kid Named Laroi.

The Kid Laroi’s “Girls” is out now.

The Kid Laroi 2024 Rescheduled Australian Tour

Supported by Quavo and Onefour

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 8th at 1pm local time via ticketek.com.au

Monday, November 11th

Gold Coast Home of the Arts, QLD | All Ages

Thursday, November 14th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, QLD | All Ages*

Saturday, November 16th

Sydney CommBank Stadium, NSW | All Ages*

Wednesday, November 20th

Perth RAC Arena, WA | All Ages*

Sunday, November, 24th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA | All Ages*

Wednesday, November, 27th

Hobart MyState Bank Arena, TAS | All Ages

Friday, November 29th + Saturday, November 30th

Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, VIC | All Ages