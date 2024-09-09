The Kid LAROI has teased some major surprises in store for fans as he prepares for his Australian tour this November.

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the Redfern-raised, LA-based artist said he’s crafting a unique show for the November 11-30 run of dates.

“I think I’ve just been working on a lot of different ways to just to make the show really dope and really special,” LAROI said.

“I want to make it an experience where people can walk away and, you know, feel like the way I feel when I go and watch other concerts, and be like, ‘Damn, I’m not going to forget that!’”

Playing venues like Sydney CommBank Stadium, two Rod Laver Arenas in Melbourne, and Perth RAC Arena, The Kid LAROI is currently building an immersive world for fans.

“We’re pretty dialled in on what we’re doing at the moment,” he adds, “just creating a cool world visually and bringing people into the music that we’re playing… pairing the music and the visuals to make everything come to life.

“[…] It’s about finding ways to make the music sound fresh, and the songs people love feel like they’ve never heard them before.”

LAROI also opened up about how catching Eminem’s 2019 concert at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium left a lasting impression:

“I just remember being like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy’,” he said. “He’s such a great performer, you know. His presence on stage… that shit is so crazy.”

The Kid LAROI is headed Down Under next month for his NRL Grand Final set at at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Sunday, October 6th.

The Kid LAROI 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Supported by Quavo and Onefour

General public tickets available via ticketek.com.au

Monday, November 11th

Gold Coast Home of the Arts, QLD | All Ages

Thursday, November 14th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, QLD | All Ages*

Saturday, November 16th

Sydney CommBank Stadium, NSW | All Ages*

Wednesday, November 20th

Perth RAC Arena, WA | All Ages*

Sunday, November, 24th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA | All Ages*

Wednesday, November, 27th

Hobart MyState Bank Arena, TAS | All Ages

Friday, November 29th + Saturday, November 30th

Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, VIC | All Ages