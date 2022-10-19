Almost a year after confirming they were on their way to Australia and New Zealand, The Killers have announced their support acts for their upcoming tour.

The iconic U.S. rockers are bringing their ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tour to the two countries throughout November and December, including for two A Day on the Green shows (see full dates below).

And with just one month to go until the tour kicks off, Brandon Flowers and co. have unveiled three stellar guests.

Backed by his full band, idiosyncratic Australian alternative pop star Alex Cameron will perform as the special guest in Brisbane, Perth, Geelong, Melbourne, Hunter Valley, and Sydney.

Sydney’s singer-songwriter and composer Jack Ladder, meanwhile, will open for The Killers in Auckland, Christchurch, Barossa Valley, Geelong, and Hunter Valley. He’ll also be joined on supporting duties at the Barossa Valley A Day on the Green show by rising jangle pop band Floodlights.

You can check out the full list of tour dates below. Final tickets are on sale now via Frontier Touring.

The Killers ‘Imploding The Mirage’ 2022 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring, Roundhouse Entertainment (Geelong and Barossa Valley), Triple M (AU), K Rock (Geelong) & Geelong Advertiser (Geelong)

Monday, November 21st 2022

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Special guest Jack Ladder

Friday, November 25th 2022

Christchurch Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Special guest Jack Ladder

Tuesday, November 29th 2022 (SOLD OUT)

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Special guest Alex Cameron

Wednesday, November 30th 2022

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Special guest Alex Cameron

Saturday, December 3rd 2022

Peter Lehmann*, Barossa Valley, SA, A Day on the Green

Special guest Jack Ladder and Floodlights

Tuesday, December 6th 2022

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Special guest Alex Cameron

Saturday, December 10th 2022

Mt Duneed Estate*, Geelong, VIC, A Day on the Green

Special guests Alex Cameron & Jack Ladder

Tuesday, December 13th 2022

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Special guest Alex Cameron

Wednesday, December 14th 2022

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Special guest Alex Cameron

Saturday, December 17th 2022

Hope Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Special guest Alex Cameron & Jack Ladder

Monday, December 19th 2022

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Special guest Alex Cameron

*Not a Frontier Touring Show