Almost a year after confirming they were on their way to Australia and New Zealand, The Killers have announced their support acts for their upcoming tour.
The iconic U.S. rockers are bringing their ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tour to the two countries throughout November and December, including for two A Day on the Green shows (see full dates below).
And with just one month to go until the tour kicks off, Brandon Flowers and co. have unveiled three stellar guests.
Backed by his full band, idiosyncratic Australian alternative pop star Alex Cameron will perform as the special guest in Brisbane, Perth, Geelong, Melbourne, Hunter Valley, and Sydney.
Sydney’s singer-songwriter and composer Jack Ladder, meanwhile, will open for The Killers in Auckland, Christchurch, Barossa Valley, Geelong, and Hunter Valley. He’ll also be joined on supporting duties at the Barossa Valley A Day on the Green show by rising jangle pop band Floodlights.
You can check out the full list of tour dates below. Final tickets are on sale now via Frontier Touring.
The Killers ‘Imploding The Mirage’ 2022 Australia and New Zealand Tour
Presented by Frontier Touring, Roundhouse Entertainment (Geelong and Barossa Valley), Triple M (AU), K Rock (Geelong) & Geelong Advertiser (Geelong)
All shows on sale now via frontiertouring.com
Monday, November 21st 2022
Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ
Special guest Jack Ladder
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
Friday, November 25th 2022
Christchurch Arena, Christchurch, NZ
Special guest Jack Ladder
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842
Tuesday, November 29th 2022 (SOLD OUT)
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Special guest Alex Cameron
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Wednesday, November 30th 2022
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Special guest Alex Cameron
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Saturday, December 3rd 2022
Peter Lehmann*, Barossa Valley, SA, A Day on the Green
Special guest Jack Ladder and Floodlights
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Tuesday, December 6th 2022
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
Special guest Alex Cameron
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Saturday, December 10th 2022
Mt Duneed Estate*, Geelong, VIC, A Day on the Green
Special guests Alex Cameron & Jack Ladder
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Tuesday, December 13th 2022
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Special guest Alex Cameron
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Wednesday, December 14th 2022
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Special guest Alex Cameron
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Saturday, December 17th 2022
Hope Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW
Special guest Alex Cameron & Jack Ladder
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Monday, December 19th 2022
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Special guest Alex Cameron
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
*Not a Frontier Touring Show