The Killers are set to return to the live gig circuit, but not without the strictest COVID rules to date.

On August 19th, The Killers will take on New York City with a warmup gig where fans will need to show not only proof of vaccination, but also show a negative COVID-19 test, as reported by Rolling Stone.

As per the ticket sales website, they read, “In order to be allowed in the venue you must: 1) be fully vaccinated (i.e., 14 days post-final dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J vaccine) 2) provide evidence of a negative test result for Covid-19 (PCR or antigen), taken within 48 hours before the show.”

Prospective tickets buyers are also warned that if they’re not able to meet these two requirements, there will be absolutely no refunds for tickets bought.

It reads, “No refunds will be given for any failure to meet these requirements.”

Mask wearing is not mandatory however it is reportedly “encouraged”.

Speaking with Rolling Stone earlier this month, the band’s Ronnie Vannucci spoke on returning to gigs and what it would mean when it came to restrictions and safety.

He said, “We don’t want to be the band that brings back Covid, the K variant.”

“There’s a lot of conjecture involved in touring and liability,” he continued. “And just out of general respect for people out there and keeping everyone healthy, we just wanted to be careful about that and not jump the gun.”

At the moment, the band have not yet stated what their ticket policy is for their overall tour, however close sources stated that they are already requesting proof of vaccination as an attendance requirement.

