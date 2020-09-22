The Killers gave a special performance of their classic ‘Mr Brightside’ to welcome NFL franchise the Raiders to their new home in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders shared the huge performance on their official Twitter account, writing “Missed The Killers electrifying halftime show? Say no more. #NOvsLV | Live on ESPN.”

The band took the stage in their hometown as the Raiders took on the New Orleans Saints in their first home opener at Allegiant Stadium.

“It’s our pleasure to welcome the Raiders to fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada,” Flowers said in a prerecorded bit during the halftime break. “I think we’ve got just the song for the occasion.”

They certainly did. The local boys got to work on their breakthrough 2004 single from Hot Fuss, the song everyone on the planet knows the words to off by heart. ‘Mr Brightside’ was unleashed on a purpose-built stage perched high above the Las Vegas Strip.

The Raiders grabbed the win, the final score 34-24. The only disappointment will be that the Allegiant Stadium wasn’t filled to raucous capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. Maybe The Killers should perform during every upcoming half-time break.

The Killers released their sixth studio album, Imploding the Mirage, in August. It was the band’s first album without lead guitarist Dave Keuning, who has been absent from The Killers since 2017.

The album was positively received by critics, with many calling it one of their strongest efforts. It was also a chart success around the world, peaking at number one on the ARIA chart. In the US, the album landed a respectable eighth position in the Billboard 200.

In a recent interview with NME, frontman Brandon Flowers said that the band has already begun work on a follow-up record to Imploding the Mirage, which might be ready for release early next year.

Check out ‘Mr Brightside’ by The Killers during halftime show: