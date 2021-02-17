Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The Killers have offered a juicy update on their forthcoming record, revealing that the follow-up to 2020’s Imploding the Mirage is “pretty much done.”

Frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr hosted an Instagram Live Q&A session last week. The stream saw the band delve into the status of their latest album, and discuss the bleak future of their planned tour dates.

The Killers have plans to head to the UK in May to perform previously rescheduled tour dates from 2020, though Flowers has doubts that these shows will come to fruition. Much of the UK is still operating under stage 4 restrictions, so hosting a large-scale live music event feels like a pipe dream. “We hope May happens,” he said. “It’s not looking great.”

Flowers also revealed that he is set to undergo surgery following a bike accident. “I went over the handlebars on my bike and an injury from that has manifested itself,” he explained. “I have a torn labrum on that [right] shoulder so I am going under the knife in a couple of weeks to get that taken care of.” Following the operation, Flowers will be required to wear sling for six weeks.

The live stream also saw the pair drop morsels of information about what to expect from the forthcoming record, Vannucci Jr referred to one track on the album as a “novel”. To which Flowers elaborated that it is “a seven-minute song about a slot technician with a gambling problem”.

During a recent interview with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig on Apple Music, Brandon Flowers offered a confident update on the record: “It’s almost done and we’re going to mix the record next week. We don’t have a drop date, but it’s pretty much done! It sort of fell into our laps,” he shared.

“Some songs are laborious sons of bitches and then some just appear. This album just kind of appeared and we’ve never had that happen.

“We’ve had songs appear but never an entire record like this. We’re almost confused by it, but we’re going with it and we’re really excited about it.”

No official release date for the band’s seventh album has been announced.