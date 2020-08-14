The Killers debuted the song during an Instagram live stream back in April. The band were originally set to release Imploding The Mirage back in May, but subsequently postponed that albums release amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Imploding the Mirage boasts an impressive roster of collaborators, including contributions from Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War On Drugs), Blake Mills and Lucius.

The Killers were set to grace Australian shores this November, unfortunately coronavirus had different plans, and the band were forced to postpone their scheduled appearance.

“As so many of us have come to realise during the Covid-19 pandemic, the idea that we would be returning to ‘normal’ is farther along in the future than we initially thought,” the band shared in a statement at the time.

“With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our planned North American and Australian tour dates slated for the Fall.

“The safety of our fans and families is of the utmost importance to us always. We want nothing more to hit the road and play these songs for you and when the time is right, we will do just that! Be safe and be healthy. We appreciate you.”

Check out ‘Dying Breed’ by The Killers: