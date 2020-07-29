Content Warning: This article discusses sexual assault. If you or someone you know are affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

The Killers are investigating claims of sexual misconduct involving members of their 2009 touring crew. The investigation comes after a female sound engineer claims to have witnessed a woman being abused backstage during their 2009 US tour.

The account, written by Chez Cherrie, a sound engineer working the 2009 tour, was published online in 2018. Cherrie claims to have initially written it in 2015. Cherrie recently re-shared the article, identifying the band —who were not previously named — as The Killers.

Recalling an incident that allegedly took place at the Rave/Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, she wrote: “We were about half way through our load-in when the FOH [front of house] engineer came over radio and said, ‘Hey guys, there is a girl set up in Dressing Room A. Put your name on the list outside the door with your radio channel and we’ll call you when it’s your turn.’

“I continued my load out, occasionally hearing a name come over the radio to notify them that it was their turn on the train in Dressing Room A.”

Elsewhere in the letter, Cherrie alleges that later, on the bus, crew members went on to “swap stories” about their sexual encounters with the woman.

According to the statement, Cherrie claims that a security guard ran towards the bus as it was departing. “The security guy said, and I will never forget this moment because a piece of me died that night, ‘That girl in Dressing Room A is passed out and naked. Is anyone going to take care of her?'”

Cherie claims that the crew laughed and declined before leaving the venue.

“I cried that night in my bunk,” she said. “I should’ve left the tour. I should’ve spoken up for that woman. I should’ve defended her… and made sure she was okay.”

The Killers have since issued a statement, responding to the allegations, via their attorneys Reynolds & Associates.

“First and foremost, any allegations of inappropriate behavior by anyone on The Killers touring team are taken extremely seriously by the band and their management,” the statement read.

“This person’s story is appalling and, while The Killers do not have the same touring crew in 2020 that they had in 2009, they will be conducting a thorough investigation into past and present tour staff. Their legal team will be reaching out to this person for more information and clarity on the alleged incidents as detailed, as well as to the audio vendor who provided crew for the tour.

“The band are astonished and shocked by these claims. The behavior attributed to them and their crew is unrecognizable and in direct opposition to the principles with which they run their workplace.”

The Killers forthcoming sixth record, Imploding The Mirage, will arrive on August 21st via Island.