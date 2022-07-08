The Killers have just teased the release window for their upcoming album while doing an interview for their current tour.

While doing an interview with NME, The Killers teased that their next album could be coming as soon as early 2023. During the interview they also confirmed that singles from the upcoming album will be dropping throughout the remainder of 2022 up until their album’s release which will likely be early 2023.

The Killers first talked about their single ‘Boy’ and how it compares to their most recent albums.

So is it in that same folk-y mentality?

Brandon: “Mentality-wise, I think so. There’s an optimism to it. It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it’s looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle.”

Ronnie: “It’s more polished.”

When asked about continuing their momentum off their previous two records, Brandon Flowers confirmed that they are in the ideation phase of their next album and the band has been talking with producers.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You guys went straight from ‘Imploding The Mirage’ into ‘Pressure Machine’, two of your best records, and it seems like you’re on a real roll. Are you still riding that wave and writing more new material?

Brandon: “Sure. We just had a few days off and Stuart [Price, producer] came and visited us on the road. We’re sending things back and forth, and ideas. I’m talking with Shawn Everett [producer] too, and it’s nice to have that combo.”

The band was then asked about the prospect of an upcoming album, to which Brandon replied:

Do you think we’ll hear a new album this year?

Brandon: “You will hear singles this year. The full record will probably be early next year, but there will definitely be more releases this year.”

The Killers have also announced that their Imploding The Mirage tour will be coming to Australia this year. Here are the dates and locations:

Tuesday 29 November 2022

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday 3 December 2022

A Day On The Green, Barossa Valley

Tuesday 6 December 2022

RAC Arena, Perth

Saturday 10 December 2022

A Day on the Green, Mt Duneed Estate (Geelong)

Tuesday 13 December 2022

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 17 December 2022

Hope Estate, Hunter Valley

Monday 19 December 2022

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney