King Street Carnival is set to descend upon Sydney for a weekend of live music sprawling across Sydney Park Amphitheatre and Camperdown Rest Memorial Park on Friday, January 14 through to Sunday, January 16.
King Street Carnival, fabricated on the back of the beloved King Street Crawl, is a celebration of the rich cultural layers of Sydney’s Inner West.
The three-day extravaganza will see a genre-spanning selection of performances from Australian music royalty, including the likes of Yothu Yindi, Yo Am I, Confidence Man, Amy and the Sniffers, Middle Kids, Magic Dirt, Hayley Mary, and more.
Tickets are on sale now, a day ticket will set you back $50 + booking fee, whilst a weekender pass is $130 + booking fee. You can find the full lineup and relevant ticket deets below.
King Street Carnival 2022
Friday, 14th January to Sunday, 16th January
Tickets: Oztix
Sydney Park Amphitheatre
Friday, 14th January
Love Indie?
Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Horrorshow
Jess B (NZ)
Planet Vegeta
Nardean
Dameeeela
Carolina Gasolina
Half Queen (NZ)
Hosted by Dane Simpson & Gen Fricker
Saturday, 15th January
You Am I
Ratcat
Magic Dirt
Amyl And The Sniffers
Hayley Mary
Private Function
Johnny Hunter
Shogun And The Sheets
The Laurels
Sunday, 16th January
Confidence Man
Touch Sensitive
Mildlife
Harvey Sutherland
Milan Ring
Clypso
Lazywax
Setwun
Liyah Knight
Camperdown Park
Saturday, 15th January
Middle Kids
Stella Donnelly
Kaiit
Donny Benét
The Lazy Eyes
The Buoys
Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
Joseph Liddy & The Skeleton Horse
EJ Worland
Sunday, 16th January
Hiatus Kaiyote
Yothu Yindi
Sarah Blasko
Alex The Astronaut
All Our Exes Live In Texas
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
Andy Golledge
The Regime
Maple Glider
Brick Pits
Saturday, 15th January
Heaps Gay Party In The Park
Lineup TBA
Sunday, 16th January
Inner West Reggae Disco Machine All-Star Showcase
The Mighty Asterix (Salmonella Dub)
Stryka D (Melbourne)
Foreigndub Feat. MC Rayjah
Lstatic
Roots Odyssey
Nick Toth And MC Mikey Glamour
Mike Who (FBi)
Tuff Tone Sound System
King O.P.P
+ MCs Chatta Cat, Tessy Sing Song & Ibojah