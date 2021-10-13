King Street Carnival is set to descend upon Sydney for a weekend of live music sprawling across Sydney Park Amphitheatre and Camperdown Rest Memorial Park on Friday, January 14 through to Sunday, January 16.

King Street Carnival, fabricated on the back of the beloved King Street Crawl, is a celebration of the rich cultural layers of Sydney’s Inner West.

The three-day extravaganza will see a genre-spanning selection of performances from Australian music royalty, including the likes of Yothu Yindi, Yo Am I, Confidence Man, Amy and the Sniffers, Middle Kids, Magic Dirt, Hayley Mary, and more.

Tickets are on sale now, a day ticket will set you back $50 + booking fee, whilst a weekender pass is $130 + booking fee. You can find the full lineup and relevant ticket deets below.

King Street Carnival 2022

Friday, 14th January to Sunday, 16th January

Tickets: Oztix

Sydney Park Amphitheatre

Friday, 14th January

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Horrorshow

Jess B (NZ)

Planet Vegeta

Nardean

Dameeeela

Carolina Gasolina

Half Queen (NZ)

Hosted by Dane Simpson & Gen Fricker

Saturday, 15th January

You Am I

Ratcat

Magic Dirt

Amyl And The Sniffers

Hayley Mary

Private Function

Johnny Hunter

Shogun And The Sheets

The Laurels

Sunday, 16th January

Confidence Man

Touch Sensitive

Mildlife

Harvey Sutherland

Milan Ring

Clypso

Lazywax

Setwun

Liyah Knight

Camperdown Park

Saturday, 15th January

Middle Kids

Stella Donnelly

Kaiit

Donny Benét

The Lazy Eyes

The Buoys

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Joseph Liddy & The Skeleton Horse

EJ Worland

Sunday, 16th January

Hiatus Kaiyote

Yothu Yindi

Sarah Blasko

Alex The Astronaut

All Our Exes Live In Texas

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Andy Golledge

The Regime

Maple Glider

Brick Pits

Saturday, 15th January

Heaps Gay Party In The Park

Lineup TBA

Sunday, 16th January

Inner West Reggae Disco Machine All-Star Showcase

The Mighty Asterix (Salmonella Dub)

Stryka D (Melbourne)

Foreigndub Feat. MC Rayjah

Lstatic

Roots Odyssey

Nick Toth And MC Mikey Glamour

Mike Who (FBi)

Tuff Tone Sound System

King O.P.P

+ MCs Chatta Cat, Tessy Sing Song & Ibojah