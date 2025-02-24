The Lemonheads are heading back to Australia in May 2025, celebrating two of their most beloved albums, It’s a Shame About Ray (1992) and Come On Feel the Lemonheads (1993).

Evan Dando and his band will perform both albums in full, offering fans a rare chance to hear classics like “Into Your Arms”, “Big Gay Heart”, “It’s About Time”, and “My Drug Buddy” played start to finish.

“I’m beyond stoked to be heading back to Australia, just in time for the release of new music that I’ve been working on, including a single co-written with the incredibly talented Tom Morgan.” says Dando. “Australia has always been a massive source of inspiration for my music, and with new music coming soon this feels like a dream come true.

The tour wraps up the band’s It’s a Shame About Ray and Come On Feel the Lemonheads anniversary celebrations, marking the end of an era for Dando.

“It’s also a special moment for me, as we wrap up celebrating the 30th anniversary of ‘It’s a Shame About Ray’ and ‘Come On Feel the Lemonheads’. To be able to mark the end of that era in Australia, a place that’s always felt like a second home, is almost like being blessed to move on to a new moment.”

The tour kicks off on Friday, May 16th at Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne, before heading to Princess Theatre, Brisbane on Sunday, May 18th, Metro Theatre, Sydney on Tuesday, May 20th, The Gov, Adelaide on Thursday, May 22nd, and wrapping up at Freo.Social, Perth on Friday, May 23rd.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, February 27th at 10am local time. General tickets go on sale from Friday, February 28th at 10am local time via handsometours.com.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Presented by Handsome Tours and Double J.

For more info and tickets, visit handsometours.com.