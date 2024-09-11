The Libertines are returning to Australia next year.

The London-born rock band, one of the best British bands of their generation, will perform shows along the east coast in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane next April (see full dates below). These will be the band’s first shows in Australia since 2018.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 16th at 10am local time. The Secret Sounds presages begin on Friday, September 13th at 10am local time.

Led by mercurial duo Pete Doherty and Carl Barât, The Libertines became one of the leading bands in indie rock and the post-punk revival in the early 2000s.

After their debut album, Up the Bracket, made them a band to watch, their self-titled second album catapulted them to wider fame, debuting atop the UK Albums Chart.

Doherty’s turbulent private life eventually led to the breakup of the band in 2004, but they returned a decade later, picking up where they left off with their well-received 2015 album Anthems for Doomed Youth.

One more Libertines album has followed since, with All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade becoming their second chart-topping UK album upon its release earlier this year.

The Libertines will visit Australia following a tour of the UK and Ireland this year. Their Aussie fans can expect to hear new material from All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade, as well as classic cuts like “Can’t Stand Me Now,” “What a Waster,” “What Became of the Likely Lads,” and “Don’t Look Back Into the Sun.”

The Libertines 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds

Secret Sounds pre-sales begin Friday, September 13th (10am local time)

General sale begins Monday, September 16th (10am local time)

Ticket information available via secretsounds.com

Saturday, April 12th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, April 15th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, April 17th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD