Following a sold-out run of shows late last year, Aussie rock heavyweights The Living End will take their I Only Trust Rock n Roll tour to regional Australia this year.



The newly announced ARIA Hall of Fame inductees will kick off the headline run in the Sunshine Coast this July, followed by stops in Newcastle, Hobart, Ballarat, Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Thirroul and Canberra.

“The hunger we had when The Living End first began still drives our energy on stage every time we play,” frontman Chris Cheney said.

“The songs from our latest album I Only Trust Rock n Roll hit as hard as any of our older songs. Our gig philosophy is pretty simple, blow the fricken doors off! See you at the show.”

Following its release last September, I Only Trust Rock n Roll debuted at No. 5 on the ARIA Albums chart and gifted the Melbourne-formed trio their ninth straight top ten record.

Meanwhile, also announced on Sunday, The Living End will be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame this year alongside the likes of Spiderbait, Gurrumul, Jenny Morris, Kate Ceberano, and Vika & Linda.

They will be inducted at a special standalone event on Thursday, June 11th at Sydney’s Carriageworks, ahead of the 2026 ARIA Awards in November.

General public tickets for the regional tour go on sale from 9am local time on Thursday, May 7th. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

THE LIVING END REGIONAL AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026

Friday, July 31st

Venue 114, Sunshine Coast

Saturday, August 1st

Nex, Newcastle

Friday, August 7th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Saturday, August 8th

Civic Hall, Ballarat

Wednesday, August 12th

Tanks Art Centre, Cairns

Friday, August 14th

The Warehouse, Townsville

Saturday, August 15th

McGuires Hotel, Mackay

Friday, August 21st

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

Saturday, August 22nd

UC Refectory, Canberra