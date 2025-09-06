The Living End are back, and they’re doing it up close and personal. To celebrate the release of their first album in eight years, I Only Trust Rock n Roll (out September 26th via BMG), the Aussie legends have lined up a run of intimate east coast Q&A sessions.

Melbourne fans can catch them at The Bendigo on September 28th, before they hit Brisbane’s Lefty’s Music Hall on September 30th and Sydney’s Marrickville Bowling Club on October 1st. It’s a rare chance to throw your burning questions straight at the band, followed by an album and merch signing for good measure. Tickets are already on sale and moving fast.

The record — the trio’s ninth — roars with the same sweaty, spitfire energy that’s powered The Living End for more than 25 years. Across eleven tracks, the band lean into their trademark mix of punk fury and rock swagger, with new single “Misery” dropping today, alongside earlier releases “Alfie”, “Strange Place”, and the title track.

Frontman Chris Cheney describes “Misery” as a turning point. “Misery is like a big sigh of relief. It’s about kicking bad habits, shedding negativity and toxic people. That realisation and uplifting feeling of turning your life around and choosing a positive path to walk,” he said. “I’ve made my fair share of questionable decisions which have derailed me but like most people, I’m still making mistakes and learning everyday. That’s life. The bit that becomes clearer as you get older is that life is just too damn short to spend it being miserable.”

Musically, the main riff of “Misery” was the first thing Cheney wrote for the album. “(It) set the template for the kind of feel and energy we wanted the whole record to have,” he said.

The release of I Only Trust Rock n Roll sets the stage for a massive national tour kicking off November 8th, with Brisbane and Adelaide already sold out. Each night, the band will deliver two full sets: one spotlighting songs from the new record mixed with classics like “White Noise”, “Roll On”, and “Who’s Gonna Save Us”; the other dedicated to playing their iconic, multi-platinum self-titled debut album front to back, which includes their iconic hits “All Torn Down”, “Second Solution”, “Prisoner of Society”, and more.

Special guests have also been confirmed for their Live at the Gardens show at Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens on November 22nd. Local punks Private Function will bring their chaos and humour, while garage rock outfit The Prize will kick things off with their power-pop punch.

The Living End Tour Dates

Presented by Triple M, tickets available now at thelivingend.com.au.

Saturday, November 8th (SOLD OUT)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane – SOLD OUT

Friday, November 14th (SOLD OUT)

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide – SOLD OUT

Saturday, November 22nd (ALL AGES)

Live at the Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne



Saturday, November 29th

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle

Friday, December 12th (ALL AGES)

On The Steps, Sydney Opera House Forecourt



The Living End will also appear at Wanderer Festival on Sunday, October 5th