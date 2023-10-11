Need a blast of energy today? Need to be kicked into life as the work week wears on? The Living End are here to help.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the punk rock/psychobilly band’s seminal self-titled debut album, widely regarded as one of the most anticipated Australian albums of its time.

After impressing on the double A-side single “Second Solution” / “Prisoner of Society” the previous year, The Living End had a groundswell of support coming into their debut full-length.

And it didn’t disappoint.

A rollicking ride of a record, The Living End powered its way to the top of the ARIA Albums Chart, eventually becoming certified 4x platinum (it stayed in the top 10 of the charts for a whopping 27 weeks).

At the 1999 ARIA Awards, Chris Cheney and co. won Breakthrough Artist – Album and Best Group, narrowly missing out on Album of the Year to their rock peers Powderfinger.

The album contained anthems wherever you listened, from the barnstorming opening of the aforementioned “Prisoner of Society” to the thrashing “Growing Up Falling Down” to the spellbinding rockabilly of “Second Solution” (and that was just the first three songs).

To mark its 25th anniversary, a special edition of the album arrives tomorrow, repackaged for vinyl and CD with a 32-page booklet containing liner notes penned by Cheney alongside photos capturing that time in the band’s life. Added to the album is a 10-track live recording from 1998 captured for triple j’s Live at the Wireless.

“In the lead up to this re-release of our debut album I’ve thought a lot about the who, what, where, when and essentially why this record had the impact that it did? What the circumstances were to make this album what it is today. It wasn’t necessarily right time or right look or right song or dumb luck. It was ALL of them!” says Cheney.

“When it was released, it was THE defining moment for us. Everything changed after that. It’s crazy that it’s turning 25 but it still feels as fresh as the day it was pressed. With this new Anniversary re-release it actually looks better than it ever did. I’m incredibly grateful that it remains such a special album not just for us but for so many people.”

So, do yourself a favour and put on The Living End’s debut album today. There’s a reason the album separated AC/DC and INXS in triple j’s 2011 Hottest 100 Australian Albums of All Time poll.

The Living End will also celebrate the album’s 25th anniversary with a special one-off show at Melbourne’s Festival Hall on Saturday, November 4th, playing the album in full alongside other hits and deep cuts.

The Living End’s The Living End 25th anniversary edition is out Friday, October 13th via BMG (pre-save/pre-order here).