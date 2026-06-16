The Living End frontman Chris Cheney has struck a deal with BMG for his publishing catalogue.

The acquisition builds on BMG’s longstanding relationship with The Living End, having acted as Cheney’s global publisher since 2016 and the band’s global label since 2018.

Formed in Melbourne in the ‘90s, The Living End quickly became one of Australia’s biggest bands.

Their self-titled debut album reached the top spot on the charts, went 4x platinum, and spent a remarkable 83 weeks on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Over a career spanning more than 30 years, The Living End have remained one of the country’s most enduring bands, releasing multiple top 10 albums and a string of iconic singles such as “White Noise” and “All Torn Down”.

On the live music circuit, the band have toured internationally alongside the likes of AC/DC, Green Day, and The Rolling Stones.

Their impact has been recognised with six ARIA Awards, APRA’s Song of the Year award, induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame, and much more.

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“One of the great joys of being a musician is songwriting. The magical feeling you get from the process of creating something from nothing! Songs can take weeks to write, or they can appear in minutes seemingly out of nowhere, they are the most wonderful, mysterious, powerful things!” Cheney says.

“The Living End have always had an incredibly strong connection with our audience around the world through our catalogue of songs. I’m thankful and very honoured to have done this deal with BMG who I know share the same passion and enthusiasm for music and for this catalogue.”

Heath Johns, President, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, BMG, comments: “The Living End has been the soundtrack to countless Australian stories and memories while the band has simultaneously achieved cult status internationally as one of the best live rock bands of all time.

“As The Living End enter the ARIA Hall of Fame, we are incredibly honoured that Chris has chosen BMG as his forever home for these iconic publishing rights, and we look forward to finding new opportunities for them at home and abroad.”