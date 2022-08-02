American folk rock favourites The Lumineers are set to make their long-awaited return to Australia at the end of this year.

It’s certainly been a long time coming: it’s been three years since the band last performed in the country at Splendour in the Grass, and five years since their last national tour.

After their first-ever headline show in New Zealand on November 11th, The Lumineers will then visit Brisbane and Sydney, before concluding the tour in Melbourne on November 18th (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 5th at 9am local time. The Lumineers’ presale begins on Thursday, August 4th at 9am local time, while the Handsome Tours presale starts on Thursday, August 4th at 2pm local time.

“We can’t wait to finally return after three long years to Australia and are excited for our first headline show in New Zealand ever for us,” the band’s Wesley Schultz says. “We’ll see you out there!”

After first forming as a duo comprising Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites in 2005, The Lumineers shot to global prominence in 2012 with their incredible hit ‘Ho Hey’, which topped charts around the world and eventually became certified 5x platinum in Australia.

Their fourth studio album, Brightside, was released earlier this year, reaching number six on the U.S. Billboard 200 and number 18 on the U.K. Albums Chart.

The Lumineers 2022 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Presented by Handsome Tours and Bluesfest

For full ticket information visit handsometours.com

Friday, November 11th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ (18+)

Sunday, November 13th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

Tuesday, November 15th

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW (All Ages)

Friday, November 18th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC (All Ages)