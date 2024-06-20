Many glorious moments during the internet era have stamped Australia as one of the funniest, most offbeat places on the planet.

Think of the man having a boxing match with a kangaroo, or the man doing his best rabid dog-bark on live TV. However, few can match the “succulent Chinese meal” man.

For years, the true identity of this Aussie icon was unknown, with many theories flying across social media. The moment itself has become a pop culture staple, even referenced on songs by the late Mac Miller and others.

Step forward Jack Karlson, and a new documentary on his finest work.

Karlson will appear in The Man Who Ate a Succulent Chinese Meal, which promises to let viewers in on his fascinating life and that arrest, which would become an all-time moment in internet culture.

The documentary is created by Kicking Television Productions, directed by Heath Davis, and produced by Tim Randall, and is set for release in March 2025.

“He really is an enigma and I wanted to find out the truth,” comments Davis. “And it just so happens to be that Jack is one of the most fascinating human beings I’ve ever encountered with the most fascinating life story I’ve ever heard. Usually, I have to conjure the narrative but here it was already written and, best of all, it’s all true. I also have an affinity with the Aussie larrikin and underdog and Jack epitomises that classic Aussie archetype.”

For those who missed the action, rewind to October 1991 when Karlson was arrested while eating that “succulent” Chinese meal at the China Sea restaurant in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley. As he was escorted out of the restaurant, his reaction to the arrest, and his choice of words, has since been dubbed as the “pre-eminent Australian meme” by The Guardian.

The story of the “Succulent Chinese Meal” guy was energised by The Chats‘ music video for their 2020 track ‘Dine N Dash’, and led to more speculation on his identify and whereabouts.