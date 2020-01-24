Cedric Bixler-Zavala of The Mars Volta put down his dog yesterday after she consumed rat poisoning. So reasonably, he has gone and blamed Scientologists, namely those with interests in protecting Scientologist actor Danny Masterson.

In 2017, Bixler-Zavala’s wife Chrissie Carnell accused That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson of sexual abuse that occurred while they were dating in the late ’90s. Masterson has been accused of similar actions by several other women as well, which he denied all claims for.

Bixler-Zavala and Carnell both had periods of involvement with the Church of Scientology in the past, but have been vocal about their opposition for the organisation in recent years. Last year in August, the couple and a few of the other accusers filed a lawsuit against the actor and the Church of Scientology for stalking and harassing them, in an attempt to silence the allegations.

The Mars Volta frontman fully believes that the Church of Scientology is to blame for the loss of both of his dogs, but he has some very good evidence to back up his claims. He uploaded a photo on Instagram of a chunk of raw meat which had rat poisoning stuffed inside.

“This is what I’ve been finding in my front and backyard. This is what Scientology does when you speak about the predators they protect,” the Mars Volta frontman wrote.

The ASPCA later confirmed to the couple that the dog had ingested flavoured rat poisoning. “We had to put her down today,” Bixler-Zavala wrote in another Instagram post, in memoriam of their dog. “This was the result of eating rat poison rolled up in raw meat. This is the 2nd dog we’ve had to put down due to the harassment from private investigators and Scientologists. This only makes us stronger.”

He then posted a full statement regarding the topic, with the caption, “Danny Masterson is a violent serial rapist. He and his church will do anything to cover up his crimes.”

Read the statement below: