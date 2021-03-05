Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Eight years after breaking up, progressive rock duo The Mars Volta have announced the impending release of a colossal 18-album vinyl box set.

After breaking their silence to post a cryptic teaser over on Twitter earlier today, The Mars Volta have now officially confirmed the La Realidad De Los Sueños box set.

Set for release on Friday, April 23rd, the mammoth box set will consist of 18 LPS, including the band’s debut EP Tremulant and studio albums like De-Loused in the Comatorium, Frances the Mute and Noctourniquet.

As if that wasn’t enough, the set will also feature the much-anticipated Landscape Tantrums, a collection of original unfinished records from De-Loused In The Comatorium.

In a statement, guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López revealed that after having kept the master tapes of these sessions under lock and key, he has now given the green light for their release.

“It is the right time, to open these recordings up to the public… as a work of art in its own right, this set also needs to be seen as the end of a story,” he said.

Those who are keen to get their hands on the box set will have no time to waste, as it is limited to 5000 copies worldwide. Fans can pre-order the set here.

Check out the full contents of La Realidad De Los Sueños, out Friday, April 23rd:

Tremulant

De-Loused In The Comatorium

Frances The Mute

Amputechture

The Bedlam In Goliath

Octahedron

Noctourniquet

The unfinished original recordings of De-Loused In The Comatorium:

Landscape Tantrums

The unreleased versions from the De-Loused In The Comatorium session:

‘A Plague Upon Your Hissing Children’

‘Eunuch Provocateur’

Photobook of exclusive behind-the-scenes photography

2 Pins

