Irish folk punks The Mary Wallopers have spoken out about the Palestine flag controversy that erupted during their set at the UK’s Victorious Festival in August.

The Dundalk outfit had just kicked off their main stage appearance when a festival worker walked onstage to remove the Palestinian flag the band had draped over an amp. Their set was cut short as the audience erupted into a “Free Palestine” chant, captured on video that quickly spread online.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ, frontman Andrew Hendy said he doesn’t want the spotlight to shift away from the bigger issue. “I don’t really want to talk about it too much in a way because I think there’s a very clear video of exactly what happened there, and I think it’s important to realise that all over the world, particularly the western world, people are trying to play down what’s happened in Palestine, they’re trying to hide it.”

Hendy stressed that The Mary Wallopers have always flown the Palestinian flag onstage. “For the last five or six years. We’ve always been vocal about it, standing up for what’s right… Nobody’s gonna threaten me by telling me that I won’t get paid for a gig. I don’t care because I think what’s happening here in Palestine is much more important.”

After other acts like The Last Dinner Party and The Academic pulled out of the festival in solidarity, organisers eventually apologised and pledged to donate to Palestine.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Hendy reflected on the band’s unusual path to global attention — from viral hip-hop beginnings as TPM, to lockdown livestreams, to their reputation for collecting and reviving traditional Irish ballads. He also discussed their latest single, “The Juice,” which blends garage rock grit with Irish folk tradition “It’s good to find another way to continue bringing traditional Irish music forward,” Hendy said.

The Mary Wallopers kick off their Australian tour at the Astor Theatre in Perth tonight, following a string of sold-out shows earlier this year. This time, they’ll be stepping up to larger venues across the country, bringing their fiery mix of Irish folk and punk energy to an even wider audience. Fans can expect rowdy, sweat-soaked singalongs, centuries-old ballads reimagined, and originals like “The Juice” that prove why the band are fast becoming one of Ireland’s most exciting live exports.

Ticket information for The Mary Wallopers’ Australian tour can be found here.