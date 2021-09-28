Following her performance as Lightning on The Masked Singer Australia, Alli Simpson has revealed that she’s set to drop a brand new tune in the coming weeks.

After the sister of singer Cody Simpson (who famously dated Miley Cyrus) was unmasked on the wild reality show, she appeared on The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin to talk everything from The Masked Singer to her new track, titled ‘I Love You More Than You Know’.

“I thought, what better time for me to release another song?” she told the hosts.

“It’s been quite a few years and it’ll be coming in the next two weeks. It’s a nice song. It’s like a bittersweet type of song,” she added of the forthcoming track.

Hughesy then asked Alli if she was in a relationship at the moment, to which she replied, “I am not actually. I am single.”

“I had been with him for a few months; it was really fresh last time I spoke to you guys. So, yeah, we were together for a year.”

On the show, Alli also chatted about her experience on The Masked Singer Australia, saying that her brother, Cody, found out about her appearance by accident.

“Well, I was planning on not telling him, but he is here on the coast. He eventually figured it out because he knew I was in Sydney,” she shared.

The Masked Singer isn’t Alli’s first foray into the world of reality television – she also appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here earlier this year.

