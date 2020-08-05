Two Minutes to Late Night has truly been the saving grace of self-isolation. In the latest instalment of the series, members of My Chemical Romance, Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band, Hatebreed, and the Dillinger Escape Plan have delivered a riotous cover of Misfits beloved cut, ‘Earth A.D.’

“We got three of New Jersey’s most talented hoagies plus a Connecticut Hatebreed in King Danzig’s Court to assemble to form the punk supergroup you had no idea you needed,” Two Minutes shared in the video description. “This is Max Weinberg, as in Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band/Late Night with Conan O’Brien-fame Max Weinberg playing a goddamn Misfits cover. What an absolute dream.”

Bruce Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg, My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman and Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta absolutely ripped through the track, check it out below.

Last week, Primus bassist Les Claypool, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, Tool drummer Danny Carey, Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez and Mutoid Man guitarist Stephen Brodsky delivered a blistering cover of Rush track ‘Anthem’, as part of the Two Minutes to Late Night series.

Other covers in the Two Minutes canon included a Chelsea Wolfe take on Ozzy Osbourne classic ‘Crazy Train, a Neil Fallon-fronted performance of Acca Dacca’s ‘Riff Raff’, a Sleigh Bells-helmed cover of Guns N’ Roses ‘Rocket Queen’, and a Mastodon, Emma Ruth Rundletake on Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’.

Check out My Chemical Romance, Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band, Hatebreed, and the Dillinger Escape Plan cover ‘Earth A.D.’ by Misfits: