Michael Nesmith, one of the original members of The Monkees, has died at the age of 78 while surrounded by loved ones, his family confirmed on Friday.

While Nesmith’s exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed, his family explained that he had passed away from natural causes.

In a statement, they said: “With infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully of natural causes.”

It comes after a string of health concerns for the singer, who had been due to hit the road in 2018 alongside the band’s last surviving member Micky Dolen for their ‘The Monkees Present: The Mike & Micky Show’ tour, but had been forced to postpone the last four tour dates after Michael was hospitalised.

In June of that year, it was confirmed the singer had undergone quadruple bypass heart surgery to to treat congestive heart failure.

However, in July, Michael claimed said he was “80 percent recovered”.

He explained at the time: “I was using the words ‘heart attack’ for a while. But I’m told now that I didn’t have one. It was congestive heart failure. It has taken me four weeks to climb out of it. If anybody ever comes up to you on the street and offers you [bypass surgery] for free, turn them down. It hurts.

“It’s this complete other community of the dead and nearly dead. It’s frightening. There’s also a lot of pain involved and I didn’t like that. You can’t cough and you can’t walk and you can’t get up. And you’re hooked to these gadgets that are annoying. I didn’t even know where I was for a couple of weeks.

“I think, candidly, I’m back to 80 percent. I feel like I’m increasing exponentially daily, or at least by orders of five or six percent at a time. I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. My thinking is clear and I know who I am and where I am. It all feels like a natural healing process.”

The sad news comes following the passing of fellow Monkees band member Peter Tork, who died in 2019 at the age of 77.

At the time, Tork’s death was confirmed on the bands’ Facebook, with a message that read: “Our beloved Peter passed away peacefully today at the age of 77. His talent, charm and humour were undeniable and he had the rare honour of bringing joy and music to multiple generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans around the world.”

Fellow band member Davy Jones also passed away in 2012.

For more on this topic, head over to the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out ‘Daydream Believer’ by The Monkees: