The most popular music genre in Australia has been revealed, and it’s not all surprising which genre came out on top.

The Victorian Music Development Office (VMDO) just released the results from its Music Habits survey, which considered the listening trends and habits of 2,000 Aussie music fans.

The survey discovered that pop music is seriously thriving Down Under in 2022. “Pop music is living up to its name – it is the most popular music genre in Australia,” VMDO director Jas Moore revealed in a statement. “59% of Australian adults say they regularly listen to pop music, while 20% claim it is their favourite genre.”

Rock and indie rock was next with 13% of listeners, followed by country music with 11% and Top 40 fans accounting for 10%. Perhaps surprisingly, just 7% of those surveyed said their favourite genre was hip hop and rap.

The Music Habits survey had some other fascinating findings, with CDs making up the most common music purchase (18%). “However, CD music consumption is in decline, down 7% from 2019,” Moore did add.

Streaming unsurprisingly scored well, with just under half of Aussies (49%) responding that it was their favourite way of consuming music .

And it seems like music is playing a bigger role in our lives than ever post-pandemic, with 37% of respondents saying that “music is my life, my number one passion, a sizeable increase of 5% from the 2019 data.

