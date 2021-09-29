The mother of Lil Peep is insisting that the late rapper’s record label is withholding $4 million worth of royalties from his estate.

As Rolling Stone reported, Peep’s mother Liza Womack says the label in question, First Access Entertainment, has actually admitted to the money being owed but is still refusing to pay it out. Womack says it’s a “transparent” attempt to undermine Womack’s wrongful death lawsuit against the same label.

A hearing took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 28th, where Womack’s lawyer Paul A. Matiasic argued that “FAE is trying to choke off her funds by denying her her royalty revenue that they know she’s owed.”

Matiasic described Womack’s relationship with FAE as awfully “dysfunctional” and in need of court intervention as the parties try to work together on Peep’s musical legacy while engaging in legal war over his death and intellectual property.

FAE’s lawyer responded: “It’s not true that it’s dysfunctional. It’s also is not true that FAE owes the estate over $4 million. That’s simply not true. That’s just an argument used to gain someone’s sympathy here.”

Lil Peep, who’s real name is Gustav Elijah Åhr, died on November 15th, 2017. His autopsy revealed lethal levels of fentanyl and Xanax in his system. It means that the battles over royalties have been raging on for almost four years now.

FAE called his death a “self-inflicted drug overdose” from “street drugs he obtained from unknown sources,” which Womack’s 2019 lawsuit disputes.

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges “negligence, carelessness, recklessness, and wrongdoing” on the part of the rapper’s business handlers, including FAE and tour manager Belinda Mercer. They allegedly ignored Peep telling them that he was “anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, burnt out, exhausted, and physically unwell.”

