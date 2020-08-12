American indie rockers are back again The Mountain Goats as they’ve announced their latest studio album Getting Into Knives.

As Consequence Of Sound reports, it’s scheduled for release visa Merge Records on October 23rd, this will be their 19th studio album, a remarkable running record.

The band’s business in 2020 puts the rest of us to shame. This is their second album, after Songs for Pierre Chuvin which came out in April. That release also had the novelty of being recorded completely on frontman John Darnielle’s famous cassette deck boombox, harking back to the rustic recording style of the ’90s era of the band.

A less lo-fi production was used for the follow-up with the rest of the band back. Getting Into Knives was recorded over the course of one week at the legendary Sam Phillips Recording studio in Memphis. For the recording the band were once again joined by producer Matt Ross-Spang, who previously assisted on their 2019 LP In League With Dragons.

As the band’s press statement wryly put it, it’s the “perfect album for the millions of us who have spent many idle hours contemplating whether we ought to be honest with ourselves and just get massively into knives.”

The Mountain Goats have provided an early teaser of Getting Into Knives with the excellent and catchy lead single ‘As Many Candles As Possible’. The track features guest contributions from Al Green’s organist Charles Hodges.

Getting Into Knives:

01 Corsican Mastiff Stride

02 Get Famous

03 Picture of My Dress

04 As Many Candles as Possible

05 Tidal Wave

06 Pez Dorado

07 The Last Place I Saw You Alive

08 Bell Swamp Connection

09 Great Gold Sheep

10 Rat Queen

11 Wolf Count

12 Harbor Me

13 Getting Into Knives

Check out ‘As Many Candles As Possible’ by The Mountain Goats below: