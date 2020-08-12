American indie rockers are back again The Mountain Goats as they’ve announced their latest studio album Getting Into Knives.
As Consequence Of Sound reports, it’s scheduled for release visa Merge Records on October 23rd, this will be their 19th studio album, a remarkable running record.
The band’s business in 2020 puts the rest of us to shame. This is their second album, after Songs for Pierre Chuvin which came out in April. That release also had the novelty of being recorded completely on frontman John Darnielle’s famous cassette deck boombox, harking back to the rustic recording style of the ’90s era of the band.
A less lo-fi production was used for the follow-up with the rest of the band back. Getting Into Knives was recorded over the course of one week at the legendary Sam Phillips Recording studio in Memphis. For the recording the band were once again joined by producer Matt Ross-Spang, who previously assisted on their 2019 LP In League With Dragons.
As the band’s press statement wryly put it, it’s the “perfect album for the millions of us who have spent many idle hours contemplating whether we ought to be honest with ourselves and just get massively into knives.”
Getting Into Knives:
02 Get Famous
03 Picture of My Dress
04 As Many Candles as Possible
05 Tidal Wave
06 Pez Dorado
07 The Last Place I Saw You Alive
08 Bell Swamp Connection
09 Great Gold Sheep
10 Rat Queen
11 Wolf Count
12 Harbor Me
13 Getting Into Knives