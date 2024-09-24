Fresh off their first release of the year with new single, “Can’t Pretend to Know”, Irish post-punk band The Murder Capital have announced their upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour for next year.

Formed in Dublin, The Murder Capital is made up of five members who met at music college: Gabriel Paschal Blake (bass), Diarmuid Brennan (drums), Damien Tuit and Cathal Roper (guitar), and vocalist James McGovern. It’ll be the first time in Australia and New Zealand for the group, who’ve now released two projects since their offical debut at the start of 2019.

Since, The Murder Capital have debuted atop the Irish charts with last years album, Gigi’s Recovery, also soaring into the UK’ Top 20 Album Charts. Since, they’ve set Glastonbury and Coachella stages on fire, and even got to support their musical idols, Pearl jam. Soon, they’ll be joining Nick Cave and The Black Seeds on the road too.

Their latest single “Can’t Pretend To Know” released yesterday, and explores hard lessons from childhood and the drastic changes they went through growing up. The track will be perfect for their Australian tour, as it captures the entirety of the bands heavy sound.

According to member James McGovern, the track “is a whip of a tune that we made to feel like a hurricane of colour and breathlessness. A surreal look at childhood innocence and all its replacers, those delicate bridges we burn as we move through the strange-ways of our youth. Moulded by everything we come into contact with. Learning lessons from toys. Playing the parts that are asked of us”.

The Murder Capital 2025 Australia and New Zealand Tour



Tickets on sale from Wednesday, September 25th at 9am (local time) via troubadourpresents.com



Monday, March 31st

San Fran, Wellington, NZ

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tuesday, April 1st

The Tuning Fork, Auckland, NZ

Thursday, April 3rd

The Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, April 4th

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, April 5th

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Monday, April 7th

The Rosemount, Perth, WA