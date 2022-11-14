Trigger warning: The following story about The Neighbourhood contains discussion of sexual assault.

The Neighbourhood ousted drummer Brandon Fried on Sunday after The Marías lead singer María Zardoya accused Fried of sexual assault.

In news that came as a major shock to fans this weekend, the band took to social media following María claiming that Brandon had groped her.

“We are grateful to Maria for coming forward,” the band posted to social media just hours after the news broke.

“We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behaviour towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.”

Earlier, María had posted to her Instagram story, in which she made the bombshell claim that Fried’s abuse was “one of the most uncomfortable things [she’s] ever experienced.”

“I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried @brandonfried_, the drummer of the Neighbourhood,” she wrote.

“It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body.”

“@thenbhd y’all need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep,” she continued, tweeting The Neigbourhood.

Fried, who joined the group in 2014, addressed the allegations on his Instagram account on Sunday where he expressed regret over his actions, while adding that he was now looking for therapy for his alcohol and drug issues.

“I am so terribly sorry to Maria,” he wrote. “My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence. It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for.”

“I want to apologise to women who have been victims of any behaviour that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated,” he continued. “I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down.”

