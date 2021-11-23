Several amendments have been made to the infamous lawsuit by Nevermind baby Spencer Elden, including the new inclusion of Kurt Cobain’s own journal entries.

Elden, 30, continues to insist that the classic cover image used for Nevermind, which sees a then four-month-old Elden underwater with his genitals exposed, was sexual in nature.

The amended lawsuit, filed in an Los Angeles court on Monday, November 22nd, states that the photographer behind the cover image, Kirk Weddle, also took unused images of Elden dressed as Playboy tycoon Hugh Hefner following the swimming pool shoot.

“Weddle soon after produced photographs of Spencer dressed up and depicted as Hugh Hefner,” the amended lawsuit reads, as per Rolling Stone.

When news of Elden’s lawsuit first emerged, many slammed it as a “frivolous” act. In an attempt to combat this, Elden has now brought Cobain’s own journal entries into the equation.

“Undated journals written by Cobain sketch the album cover in a sexual manner, with semen all over it,” the amended suit explains. “In several instances, the journals describe Cobain’s twisted vision for the Nevermind album cover, along with his emotional struggles: ‘I like to make incisions into the belly of infants then f**k the incision until the child dies.’”

Previous defendants in the lawsuit have also been dropped. Chad Channing, the drummer before Dave Grohl in Nirvana, is no longer named as a defendant in the amendments. Warner Music, Heather Parry, and Guy Oseary are also now not included in the updated lawsuit.

Grohl and Krist Novoselic, and Courtney Love, however, are still involved in the legal battle. Elden, who actually has a Nevermind tattoo, is seeking “at minimum” $150,000 from each defendant.

He insists neither of his guardians “ever signed a release authorizing the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness, and certainly not of commercial child pornography depicting him.”

