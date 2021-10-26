Dave Grohl admits he hasn’t “spent too much time thinking about” the child exploitation lawsuit filed by Spencer Elden, the naked baby on the iconic Nevermind album cover.

In August, Spencer Elden, 30, filed a federal lawsuit against the estate of Kurt Cobain, the musician’s former bandmates, David Grohl and Krist Novoselic, and Kurt Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, among other parties.

Elden claimed that they, along with Geffen Records, which released Nevermind profited off his naked image. Elden alleges that the defendants produced a child sexual abuse image with the photo, which depicts him swimming naked towards a dollar bill with his genitalia visible.

Grohl was asked about the lawsuit in a new interview with New York, he tactfully eluded the question, noting “I don’t know that I can speak on it because I haven’t spent too much time thinking about it. I feel the same way most people do in that I have to disagree. That’s all I’ll say.”

When the interviewer pointed out that Elden has re-created the photo multiple times as an adult, Grohl couldn’t help but slide in a sly jab, “Listen, he’s got a Nevermind tattoo. I don’t.”

Following the lawsuit, Dave Grohl hinted that the Nevermind cover art might be up for a revamp. In an interview with The Times back in October, the rocker revealed that he has spitballed a number of possible changes to the artwork.

“I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover but we’ll see what happens,” Grohl told The Times. “We’ll let you know. I’m sure we’ll come up with something good.”

Nevermind celebrated its 30th anniversary on September 24th. To mark to the occasion, the band is set to release a special remastered version of the landmark album on November 12th.

The record will be remastered from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit for a series of reissues.

