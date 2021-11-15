Peter Jackson’s new Beatles documentary must be good because it managed to change Paul McCartney’s perception of the band’s split.

The three-part film, titled The Beatles: Get Back, arrives on Disney+ at the end of this month. It focuses on the creation of Let It Be, the band’s penultimate studio album, and includes their famous final concert, which took place on the Savile Row rooftop in London, in full.

McCartney shared his joy at how Get Back turned out. “I’ll tell you what is really fabulous about it, it shows the four of us having a ball,” he told The Sunday Times. “It was so reaffirming for me. That was one of the important things about The Beatles, we could make each other laugh.

John and I are in this footage doing ‘Two Of Us’ and, for some reason, we’ve decided to do it like ventriloquists. It’s hilarious. It just proves to me that my main memory of the Beatles was the joy and the skill.”

And watching the doc had a big influence on McCartney’s viewpoint. “Really yes. And there is proof in the footage. Because I definitely bought into the dark side of The Beatles breaking up and thought, ‘God, I’m to blame.’

It’s easy, when the climate is going that way, to think that. But at the back of my mind there was this idea that it wasn’t like that. I just needed to see proof.”

McCartney also said that he may have reunited with John Lennon in later years. “We could have,” he recalled. “And I often now will think, if writing a song, ‘OK, John, I’ll toss it over to you. What line comes next?’ So I’ve got a virtual John that I can use.”

The Beatles: Get Back will premiere on Disney+ on November 25th, 26th, and 27th.

Check out a clip from The Beatles: Get Back: