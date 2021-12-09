They say that dogs are a man’s best friend and that definitely seems to be the case for Slash as one inspired his new song.

The legendary rocker’s latest single with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, ‘Fill My World’, was actually written from the perspective of a canine, as per Loudwire.

The guitarist explained how the song came to be after he came up with the opening riff and chord changes in his studio. “I thought, I don’t know what the guys are going to think… Because it has a certain sentimental kind of feel to it. But I sent it to Myles, and he came back with these heartfelt lyrics,” he said in a press release.

“I thought it was about the loss we’ve all been suffering during this dark period, and then he told me it was about his dog. I said, ‘Well, you know, everybody has had somebody that they love affected by this, so…'”

Kennedy has a Shih Tzu called Mozart who he insists acts much more intimidating than he is. The song was inspired by the time when Kennedy’s flight home was delayed due to a storm. He watched a video camera system installed at his house that kept watch over Mozart and he noticed the dog unsurprisingly panicking during the height of the storm.

“It was heartbreaking to watch,” he recalled. “It terrified the little guy. So, the narrative of the song is inspired by what I imagined he might have been thinking as it all went down. And his plea to us to come home. When you listen to it, it could apply to a relationship between humans.”

He continued: “But I thought it was interesting, at least for me, to sing it from Mozart’s perspective. And to be really honest, as I was singing the song in the studio, at one point you can hear my voice crack a little bit. It was getting to me. So, it’s definitely sung from the heart. And I’m man enough to admit it!”

Mozart might have to put up with being alone at home some more next year. Kennedy and Slash are heading out on tour in early 2022 in support of their forthcoming album 4, scheduled for release on February 11th. It can be pre-ordered here.

Check out ‘Fill My World’ by Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators: