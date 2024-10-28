A new dance music festival is set to debut in Sydney.

The Nowhere Festival will take place on February 8-9, 2025, at Cockatoo Island, offering two days of music and art installations. The 6,000-capacity event will feature a mix of local and international talent across four stages, all set against a picturesque waterfront backdrop.

Punters are being told to expect a blend of house, techno, and other electronic sounds, with headliners like Detroit legends Carl Craig and Moodymann, Italy’s Adiel, and Berlin’s Marcel Dettmann.

The lineup also features acts like Paul Woolford, DJ Masda, Mr. Ho, Particles (Jane Fitz & Marco Shuttle), Mr. G, Reptant (Live), and Christian AB. Plus, 35 Aussie DJs—including Adi Toohey, the Mad Racket crew, Barney Kato, and Reenie.

Alongside the music, the Turbine Hall will offer a surreal, industrial setting, while outdoor stages like the Eastern Apron, Red Room, and Rabbit Hole make full use of Cockatoo Island’s historical charm and harbour views.

Tickets start at $119 for a day pass, with weekend camping options at Cockatoo Island’s award-winning urban campground. You can choose from basic pre-set tents or go for a premium setup with all the comforts.

The Nowhere Festival’s launch party is scheduled for December 31 at MCA Sydney’s rooftop, featuring a four-hour set by Fabric legend Craig Richards. Tickets are on sale starting Tuesday, November 5th at 9am., with pre-sale registrations available at TheNowhereFestival.com.

Promoter Jody Coker, known for previous NYE events at MCA, aims to expand the Nowhere Festival beyond Sydney, with future editions planned in the UK, Dubai, and Barcelona.

“A collective of the world’s best promoters and producers are curating The Nowhere Festival experience – bringing an unparalleled depth of creativity and music to explore and discover,” says Coker.

The Nowhere Festival 2025

8th-9th February, 2025

Cockatoo Island

To register for early bird tickets, head to TheNowhereFestival.com

Line-Up

Adiel | Carl Craig | Christian AB | DJ Lag | DJ Masda | Francesco Del Garda | Konduku | Luca Lozano | Marcel Dettmann | Moodymann | Moopie | Mr. G (Live) | Mr Ho | NVST | Particles (Jane Fitz & Marco Shuttle) | Paul Woolford | Quest | Reptant (Live) | Safety Trance | Sampol | Special Request | Tama Sumo & Lakuti

Accent . Adi Toohey . Attu . au4r33y . Barney Kato . Bortzo . Danny Satria . Ezra . Foz . House of Ralph . Jono Xidias . Jungist . Kate Doherty . Kazumba Onishi . Landfill . Lewba . Lorna Clarkson . Louis . Luk . Mad Racket DJs . Magda Bytnerowicz . Mas Kato . Mehmet Alpddogan . Miss Behave . Reenie . Trinity . Undisclosed DJs