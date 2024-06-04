Thinking about vaping at your next gig? Think again. At Galatos in Auckland last week, a fan’s vaping triggered the fire alarm at The Ocean’s first New Zealand show, forcing an early end.

As per the band’s Instagram post, the alarm chimed during their performance of “Triassic”. Despite its eerie synchronisation with the music, firefighters evacuated the venue before the final two songs.

“The firefighters shut down our Auckland show tonight, because somebody blew a vape in the room. No kidding. A sudden end to an epic night. When the smoke alarm came off during ‘Triassic’ it was perfectly in tune with the music, so we kept playing until everybody had to leave the building..

“Venue staff tried to blame that person who was just trying to be fun and actually nice to us, since an Ocean show without smoke or even haze is a big deal type of compromise. Haze simply serves to make lighting beams visible and create a vibe. Without haze, shit will look dull and bland. Shows without haze suck, plain and simple and with all respect due to local policies in heritage buildings…

“Sorry to the ppl of Auckland for not being able to perform the last 2 songs of our set for you tonight. Come to Wellington tomorrow, we’ll make it worth your while.”

This was the second-to-last show of the German post-metal band’s ‘A Burial At Sea’ tour, which took them through Southeast Asia and New Zealand before heading to Australia for more dates.

Judging by the videos, it was a startling end to the night, with disgruntled fans forced to spill out onto the street to the sounds of fire alarms and flashing lights.

And the questions were asked: Has this happened before? Firefighters coming to shut down the show? No… Welcome to New Zealand, said fans in the clip.