Beloved Australian indie folk band The Paper Kites are headed to stages across the United States.

Fresh off the back of the announcement of the bands’ seventh studio album, If You Go There, I Hope You Find It, The Paper Kites have shared the details of a 2026 headline tour of the US to support the new release, which is set to drop on January 23, 2026 via Nettwerk Music.

The tour will immediately follow an additional headline UK/EU tour in February in March, then will kick off in May with a show in Austin, Texas, before the band hits the road for shows in Nashville, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. Ticket presales are on now, with general release set for 10am AEST on Friday, October 3.

If You Go There, I Hope You Find It is confirmed to include two of the band’s most recent single releases, “When the Lavender Blooms” and “Every Town”. The album as a whole is described as “intimate and achingly reflective”, guided by a longing for connection, simplicity, and emotional clarity.

Rooted in themes of nature, healing, and hope, each track is meant to offer comfort in its vulnerability and a calming sincerity. Exploring moments of change, introspection, and the beauty of imperfection, the record will seemingly remain true to the band’s signature soundscape that has cemented them as one of Australia’s finest modern folk bands.

With over two billion global streams, 40 million monthly views across social platforms and even a feature film on a regional Victorian concert series, The Paper Kites have earned a dedicated global audience through their lyrical storytelling, flawless harmonies, and deeply personal songwriting. Their breakout track “Bloom” went multi-Platinum across several countries, and was covered by Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Their music has even soundtracked TV series like Grey’s Anatomy, This Is Us and Virgin River. Even as their influence has quietly expanded – cited by artists like Zach Bryan, Lizzy McAlpine, and LAUV – they’ve remained committed to the craft.

Pre-save or pre-order If You Go There, I Hope You Find It here.