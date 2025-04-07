US metalcore band The Plot in You have announced a headline tour of Australia set for 2026.

Kicking off in January, the Ohio outfit will perform shows in Fremantle, Adelaide, Chelsea Heights, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The Plot in You will bring a mighty lineup of support acts on tour, including fellow US groups, Fit for a King and Boundaries, as well as Melbourne’s own Banks Arcade.

The tour marks The Plot in You’s first visit to Australia since their sold-out run in 2023, which also included a slot at that year’s Good Things Festival.

Since forming in 2010, The Plot in You have generated over 100 million streams, and toured the world with the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Beartooth, Ice Nine Kills and Wage War. Most recently, the four-piece released their fifth studio album, Swan Song, in 2021 and three EPs in 2024, Vol. 1, Vol. 2 and Vol. 3.

General public tickets go on sale from 11am on Friday April 11th. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates and venues below.

The Plot in You 2026 Australian Tour

With special guests Fit for a King, Boundaries & Banks Arcade

Wednesday January 21st

Metropolis, Fremantle (18+)

Friday January 23rd

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide (AA)

Saturday January 24th

Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights (18+)

Sunday January 25th

The Forum Melbourne (18+)

Wednesday January 28th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney (AA)

Friday January 30th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (AA)