The Pogues drummer Andrew Ranken has died at 72.

The news of his passing was confirmed by the iconic folk-punk band in a social media post.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Ranken, drummer, founding member, and heartbeat of The Pogues,” the statement read. “Andrew, thank you for everything, for your friendship, your wit and your generosity of spirit, and of course for the music, forever a true friend and brother. Our thoughts and love are with his family at this sad and difficult time.”

Born in London in 1953, Ranken replaced the band’s original drummer Jon Hasler 30 years later. The drummer was playing with a country-blues band called The Operation when he joined The Pogues.

“We were on nodding terms for quite a while in local pubs,” Ranken previously told Pogues biographer Carol Clerk (as per Louder Sound). “Some of them had Irish songs on the jukebox. Eventually we got talking about Irish music.

“They said, ‘Right, this is the deal: you’ve got to stand up, and you’re only allowed to have two drums, but you can have this little saucepan as well to bang on if you like.’

“I thought this was quite a challenge and quite interesting, so I had a go at it, and found I could do what they seemed to want, and got the job. I was very keen to try something different. Everything was a bit up in the air anyway, because I was in my last year in college, and I was seriously thinking about getting a proper job.”

Ranken contributed to every Pogues album, from Red Roses for Me (1984) to Pogue Mahone (1996).

The Pogues called it quits in 1996, before reforming in 2001. Ranken was in the lineup right up until their second split in 2014.

Ranken is the fourth Pogues member to pass away.

Guitarist Philip Chevron died in 2013, bassist Darryl Hunt died in 2022, while the legendary Shane MacGowan died one year later.