After five years away from the spotlight, The Preatures are officially back—announcing a huge 15-date national tour to mark the 10th anniversary of their landmark debut album Blue Planet Eyes.

Set to hit cities and regional centres across the country this winter, the tour will see the band perform the record front to back, alongside fan favourites and a few deep cuts for the diehards.

The reunion follows an intimate and emotional sold-out show at Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel last November, where the band took the stage together for the first time in half a decade. Meant to be a one-off, the demand—and the magic—proved too strong to resist.

“Our decision to break up was never because of the music. Sometimes you really need to let go of everything to realise and appreciate what you have,” the band said at the time. “We dedicated our entire young lives to this group and to the music we made, falling in love with playing to crowds, however big and brash or small and sweaty. It was insane and we loved it all.”

Perhaps it was the overwhelming fan demand (tickets were gone in six minutes) or the joy of playing together again that convinced The Preatures to take their anniversary show around the country.

“We’re so happy to be back doing what we love: playing live, connecting with fans and travelling around Australia!” the band said in a statement. “This tour is dedicated to everyone who has supported The Preatures—through all our changes as a group and as individuals. We wanna celebrate this anniversary with you. We’re so excited to have the chance to play Blue Planet Eyes, along with the deep cuts… maybe even some new songs. See you in the pit!”

Released in 2014, Blue Planet Eyes made an indelible mark with its shimmering mix of vintage R&B, swaggering pop-rock and timeless hooks. It debuted at No. 4 on the ARIA Albums Chart and spawned a run of anthems that still resonate, including ‘Is This How You Feel?’, ‘Somebody’s Talking’ and ‘Better Than It Ever Could Be’. The album scored four ARIA nominations and a J Award nod, while ‘Is This How You Feel?’ landed at No. 9 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2013 and ‘Somebody’s Talking’ hit No. 29 in 2014.

The Preatures quickly became one of Australia’s most celebrated live bands, climbing from sweaty club shows to festival mainstages at Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, and even Glastonbury. International highlights included appearances at SXSW, Bonnaroo, Coachella and a standout performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

But the momentum came at a cost. Years of relentless touring, financial strain, and the onset of the pandemic eventually led to the band’s quiet split. While fans mourned the loss, members pursued new paths: frontwoman Isabella Manfredi released her critically acclaimed solo album izzi while pregnant during COVID, and Jack Moffitt, Thomas Champion, Luke Davison and Gideon Bensen started families, launched businesses, and played with other prominent acts.

Now, the stars have aligned once again. All five original members—Manfredi, Moffitt, Champion, Davison and the returning Gideon Bensen (who exited the group in 2016)—are reuniting for this very special tour, which also marks a rare chance to see the full lineup back on stage.

Joining them on select dates are indie-rockers The Tullamarines and alt-pop artist Bec Sandridge, making the shows a celebration of past, present and future Australian talent.

The Preatures ‘Blue Planet Eyes 10th Anniversary Tour’

Presale: Thursday, April 10th, 9am local time – Register for presale

General On Sale: Friday, April 11th, 9am local time – Buy tickets

Supported by Bec Sandridge:



Thursday, June 5th

Highfield, Caringbah NSW



Friday, June 13th

UOW UniBar, Wollongong NSW



Saturday, June 14th

UC Hub, Canberra ACT

Supported by The Tullamarines:



Friday, July 18th

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads NSW



Saturday, July 19th

Open Season @ Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD



Friday, July 25th

Freo.Social, Fremantle WA



Saturday, July 26th

The River, Margaret River WA



Sunday, July 27th

Froth, Bunbury WA



Friday, August 1st

Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS



Saturday, August 2nd

The Gov, Adelaide SA



Thursday, August 7th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC



Friday, August 8th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC



Saturday, August 9th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC



Friday, August 15th

Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW



Saturday, August 16th

King Street Band Room, Newcastle NSW