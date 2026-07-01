The Presets are launching a brand new live event, Foreverafter, featuring some of Australia’s biggest names in dance and electronic music.

Kicking off in Melbourne next January, the show will then move to Sydney and Brisbane, with a stacked lineup of local favourites including Cut Copy, Bag Raiders, Ladyhawke, Bang Gang DJs and FUKHED.

“This is something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” The Presets told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“We’ve played shows with all of these acts at various times in our career – and as well as being some of our favourite bands they’re all really good mates.

“It is coming up to 20 years since our biggest records came out – and our fans have been screaming for this for ages. We’re psyched to finally be bringing them all together under one roof again.”

Promoted by Frontier Touring’s Sahara Herald, who also worked behind the scenes at the iconic Big Day Out, Foreverafter aims to celebrate some of the best acts and sounds from the 2000s Australian dance scene.

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“I loved this concept and the intrinsic sense of camaraderie from the moment Kim and Jules first floated their ideal lineup to us,” Herald said.

“These artists all create sounds which have made — and continue to make — waves that will last forever.”

Pre-sales start from 1pm local time on Monday, July 6th, before general public sale opens from 2pm on Tuesday, July 7th. Click here for more details.

Foreverafter 2027 Australia Tour

Sunday, January 17th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, January 23rd

Carriageworks, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, January 30th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ