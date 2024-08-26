The Prodigy have announced their first Australia tour in five years, set for 2025.

The original electronic punks from Essex will perform three shows: Sydney on Thursday, February 13th at the Hordern Pavilion; Brisbane on Sunday, February 16th at Riverstage; and in Melbourne on Tuesday, February 18th at Rod Laver Arena.

The promoter/artist pre-sale begins on Thursday, August 29th at 11am local time, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, August 30th at 11am local time. See dates and details below.

This tour marks their return after the tragic passing of Keith Flint in 2019. Despite the loss, Liam Howlett and Maxim continue to push the boundaries of live performance, honouring their legacy and bringing their high-energy show to audiences worldwide.

They recently returned to Reading & Leeds over the weekned – their first time at the iconic festival since Flint’s passing. They played R&L for the sixth time – headlining the “groundbreaking” new stage, The Chevron.

The Prodigy are known for pioneering the big beat genre, blending rave, techno, and industrial music. They gained international fame with their debut album Experience (1992) and solidified their status as electronic music legends with The Fat of the Land (1997), featuring hits like “Firestarter” and “Breathe.”

Despite the loss of Flint, Howlett and Maxim continue to perform, headlining festivals and paying tribute to their late bandmate. The Prodigy remain one of the most successful electronic bands of all time, with an estimated 25 million records sold worldwide and seven consecutive #1 albums in the UK.

The Prodigy Australian Tour 2025

Presented by Astral People, Handsome Tours & Double J

Tickets via www.handsometours.com

Promoter/Artist pre-sale on Thursday, August 29th at 11am (local time)

General tickets on sale at Friday, August 30th at 11am (local time)

Thursday, February 13th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, February 16th

Riverstage, Brisbane

Tuesday, February 18th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne