The Prodigy made their long-awaited return to Sydney and wasn’t just another gig—it was a full-blown sonic riot. With their legendary status long-etched in electronic music history, their ‘Disrupta’ Tour marked a resurgence, proving that even after decades of pushing boundaries, they remain one of the most incendiary live acts on the planet.

Six years had passed since their last Australian tour, and five since the devastating loss of Keith Flint. Still, the energy inside the Hordern Pavilion on February 15th was as ferocious as ever. This was more than a comeback; it was a statement. The Prodigy didn’t return to reminisce—they came to obliterate.

Ahead of the tour, Liam Howlett told Rolling Stone AU/NZ, “Every tour we do, we try to push it a little more and change it from the last. This is no different. We can’t fuckin’ wait.”

And when the opening pulse of “Voodoo People” rattled the walls, it was clear this night wasn’t about nostalgia—it was about dominance. Maxim stalked the stage like a man possessed, his guttural chants cutting through Howlett’s sonic warfare. The Prodigy has always been a collision of punk energy and electronic aggression, and tonight, that collision was nothing short of explosive.

The entire setlist was a relentless barrage of bangers. “Breathe” and “Smack My Bitch Up” were delivered with venom, while “Their Law” turned the pit into a punk-infused inferno. If anyone thought The Prodigy might slow down, “We Live Forever” obliterated that notion—it was clear they’re still here to destroy stages.

With “Omen” and “Light Up the Sky,” the band proved they aren’t shackled to the past, keeping the crowd locked in a frenzied rhythm while weaving in fresh, unrelenting cuts. The Prodigy’s ability to bridge the gap between rave, punk, and metal has always been one of their greatest strengths, and in 2025, they’ve only refined that chaos.

Howlett admitted in his recent interview, “During the heightened chaos of the gigs, it will be emotional for us. It always is.” That emotion was most palpable during “Firestarter.”

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The absence of Flint was felt, but rather than mourn, the crowd turned tribute into riot, bellowing every lyric as if to summon his spirit. The stage lights flared, and for a moment, it was as if he was right there, commanding the dancefloor one last time.

And then came the finale. “Take Me to the Hospital” felt like an adrenaline overdose, leading into a euphoric closer of “Out of Space” that left Sydney battered, exhilarated, and begging for more.

Reflecting on the absence of his bandmate, Howlett previously shared in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s interview, “I miss not having my brother around, of course… He always had my back and I had his.” And yet, through every synth stab and relentless drum break, it was obvious—Keith Flint’s spirit is woven into the DNA of this band, forever raging.

With this tour, The Prodigy has set the record straight: they aren’t just back—they never left. They remain a force of nature, a relentless storm of sound and sweat that refuses to be tamed. Sydney bore witness to a rave resurrection, and if this is what the future of The Prodigy looks like, the fire will never go out.