Following the success of last year’s debut EP, The Rions have released their highly anticipated follow-up, Happiness in a Place It Shouldn’t Be.

The six-track EP showcases the indie rock band’s growth and maturity over the past few years, and features three brand new songs.

The EP features new tracks “Passionfruit,” “Friend,” and “The Part,” and the entire record explores friendships and relationships, while blending elements of pop, country, and indie rock.

Citing The Beatles and Arctic Monkeys as huge influences, The Rions have become one of Australia’s most promising up-and-coming bands.

“For our second EP, we wanted to approach it with raw authenticity. This is the most genuine we’ve ever been with our stories, and we’re thrilled to share it with you all,” the band say.

The Rions’ debut tour in 2022 sold out weeks in advance. Since then they’ve been chart mainstays and have grown an audience in the UK and Europe.

Additionally, they’ll be on the road from October until December as they embark on a 21-stop national tour in support of their new EP, which will be their biggest Australian headline tour to date. Tickets are available now via therions.com.

The Rions’ Happiness in a Place It Shouldn’t Be EP is out now.

The Rions 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by triple j, UNIFIED Artist Management and Select Music

Tickets available via therions.com

Friday, October 25th

Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD

Saturday, October 26th

Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD

Sunday, October 27th

Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD

Saturday, November 2nd

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sunday, November 3rd

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, November 8th

Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone, QLD

Saturday, November 9th

The Station, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Sunday, November 10th

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW

Friday, November 15th

Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, November 16th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW



Sunday, November 18th

Dee Why RSL, Dee Why, NSW

Friday, November 22nd

Horsham Showgrounds, Horsham, VIC

Saturday, November 23rd

The Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC

Sunday, November 24th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Friday, November 29th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 30th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, December 5th

Prince of Wales, Bunbury, WA

Friday, December 6th

The River, Margaret River, WA

Saturday, December 7th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Friday, December 13th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, December 14th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, December 29th

Beyond The Valley, Barunah Plains, VIC

Monday, December 30th

Great Escape Festival, Tasmania

Tuesday, December 31st

Lost Paradise, Glenworth Valley, NSW