Following the success of last year’s debut EP, The Rions have released their highly anticipated follow-up, Happiness in a Place It Shouldn’t Be.
The six-track EP showcases the indie rock band’s growth and maturity over the past few years, and features three brand new songs.
The EP features new tracks “Passionfruit,” “Friend,” and “The Part,” and the entire record explores friendships and relationships, while blending elements of pop, country, and indie rock.
Citing The Beatles and Arctic Monkeys as huge influences, The Rions have become one of Australia’s most promising up-and-coming bands.
“For our second EP, we wanted to approach it with raw authenticity. This is the most genuine we’ve ever been with our stories, and we’re thrilled to share it with you all,” the band say.
The Rions’ debut tour in 2022 sold out weeks in advance. Since then they’ve been chart mainstays and have grown an audience in the UK and Europe.
Additionally, they’ll be on the road from October until December as they embark on a 21-stop national tour in support of their new EP, which will be their biggest Australian headline tour to date. Tickets are available now via therions.com.
Love Indie?
Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
The Rions’ Happiness in a Place It Shouldn’t Be EP is out now.
The Rions 2024 Australian Tour
Presented by triple j, UNIFIED Artist Management and Select Music
Tickets available via therions.com
Friday, October 25th
Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD
Saturday, October 26th
Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD
Sunday, October 27th
Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD
Saturday, November 2nd
Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Sunday, November 3rd
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD
Friday, November 8th
Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone, QLD
Saturday, November 9th
The Station, Sunshine Coast, QLD
Sunday, November 10th
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW
Friday, November 15th
Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, November 16th
King St Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW
Sunday, November 18th
Dee Why RSL, Dee Why, NSW
Friday, November 22nd
Horsham Showgrounds, Horsham, VIC
Saturday, November 23rd
The Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC
Sunday, November 24th
Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC
Friday, November 29th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, November 30th
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA
Thursday, December 5th
Prince of Wales, Bunbury, WA
Friday, December 6th
The River, Margaret River, WA
Saturday, December 7th
Metropolis, Fremantle, WA
Friday, December 13th
Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, December 14th
Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD
Sunday, December 29th
Beyond The Valley, Barunah Plains, VIC
Monday, December 30th
Great Escape Festival, Tasmania
Tuesday, December 31st
Lost Paradise, Glenworth Valley, NSW