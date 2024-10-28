The prized Rochester Hotel on Fitzroy’s Johnston Street has reopened with a whole new vision, including a weekly live music series featuring local electronic artists.

Also known by its regulars as The Rochey, the music venue has been a go-to spot since the 1970s, nestled in the middle of sonically vibrant Fitzroy in Melbourne.

The Johnston Street pub has reimagined its space with a new operator and staff, a revamped menu by Executive Chef Bonngyo Seo, and a weekly music programme called Upstairs @ The Rochey.

Late-night music lovers will get to experience “some of the country’s best electronic artists” in an “intimate club setting” of 150-capacity from November 2nd.

Many patrons and gig goers of Naarm have memories of spending nights at The Front Bar and Oyster Bar, selecting cocktails at The Bowie Bar and refreshing themselves at Beer Garden while listening to native performers.

The series Upstairs @ The Rochey kicks off with major festival act and indigenous DJ dameeeela, who has opened for heavy hitters like Fred Again… and ASAP Rocky. On the bill are also excellent acts such as DJ PGZ, who was recently awarded Best DJ at the Music Victoria Awards, plus 1nnerself, Amraks, Hybrid Man, R&R, Willem, Juno Mamba and Eluize.

Castle Group now operates The Rochey, focusing on perking up the locale where it can, while preserving some traditional elements that locals have come to love.

The Rochey’s previous revamp was back in 2015, where a large neon sign of a red crab became propped above the door, with a new kitchen, stage, DJ platform, and late-night menu.

With the hotel being built over one hundred years ago, the latest re-conception of The Rochey venue shows a receptive team of visionaries.

Electronic artists are taking the forefront upstairs from this week.