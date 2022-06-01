Long gone are the days of sex, drugs and rock n’ roll for The Rolling Stones, with the music legends becoming far tamer when it comes to their backstage antics in comparison to their younger years.

According to The Sun’s Bizarre column, the Stones are keeping it squeaky clean behind the scenes ahead of the opening night of their SIXTY anniversary tour, with Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and touring drummer Steve Jordans trading in their former hedonistic lifestyle of booze and groupies for yoga, workout and recovery rooms in order to unwind between performances.

“The Stones are a well-oiled machine, and along with performing like clockwork on stage, they run a tight ship behind the scenes,” an insider told the publication.

“Mick likes to work out with his personal trainer before each show, so they have a fully equipped workout room ready for him.

“And Ronnie and Keith have a special ‘tuning room’ where they jam and play together and Mick will join them for a warm-up session before they head out on stage.

“This time preparing and getting ready allows them to be at their very best for the crowds.”

The performances will also feature a heartfelt tribute to the band’s late drummer Charlie Watts, who died at the age of 80 in 2021.

“Charlie is at the forefront of everyone’s minds going into these gigs and he will be fondly remembered,” The insider added.

“There will be a special tribute to him that plays out on a big screen, and the band will honour him during the show.”

It comes after Mick recently opened up about the devastating loss, with the singer admitting he misses his late bandmate.

“I don’t really expect him to be there any more if I turn round during a show,” Mick said.

“But I do think about him. Not only during rehearsals or on stage, but in other ways too. I would have phoned him up and talked about last night’s Arsenal game because he supported Tottenham and I’m Arsenal. I miss him as a player and as a friend.”

