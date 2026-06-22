You might not get a chance to see the Rolling Stones tour again, if Keith Richards is to be believed.

Speaking with Uncut, Richards teased that the legendary rockers might not tour again — but that doesn’t mean the band won’t ever play live again.

“I don’t know if tours are possible,” Richards told the publication. “It’s the travelling that takes it out of you. But I do see the possibility of us doing residency somewhere.

“Wherever it is, London, New York, Paris, anywhere. I’ll play Rome! But I don’t see why they shouldn’t be able to throw some shows together in a new format.”

Richards also told Uncut that he remains thrilled about being part of the Stones. “Yeah, it’ll be exciting until something inside me says, ‘That’s that,’” he said. “I love working with the guys. I mean, what am I gonna do?”

Reports surfaced late last year in The Sun that Richards was unwilling to commit to a UK and European stadium run, to which a spokesperson confirmed that those rumoured plans had been shelved.

Richards’ bandmate Mick Jagger, however, is more keen. “I absolutely would love to,” the band’s frontman recently told Sunday Today, “so I hope to do it as soon as that’s possible.”

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In other Stones news, the band are making the move to the podcast world.

Speaking in Tongues, a six-part series on the making of their new album, Foreign Tongues (out on July 10th), launches on June 25th, with new episodes dropping weekly.

The series features interviews with Jagger, Richards, and their bandmate Ronnie Wood, along with studio outtakes and unreleased songs from recording sessions. The Cure’s Robert Smith, producer Andrew Watt and more guests will also take part in the series.

The Stones recorded Foreign Tongues in under a month at Metropolis Studios in west London. “It was a very intense few weeks,” Jagger said in a statement when the album was announced.