The history of The Rolling Stones will be dramatised in a new limited TV series coming to FX, it’s been reported.

As per Deadline, the ageing rock ‘n roll band who just never stop going are set to be immortalised in an upcoming scripted series.

It’s the first time that their music will be used for a drama. FX boss John Landgraf said that talks for the project are in an advanced stage. It’s set for a two season initial order.

There’s some strong creative talents involved which bodes well for the success of the series. It will be written by British author Nick Hornby, who dominated the 90’s with the books Fever Pitch, High Fidelity, and About a Boy. High Fidelity was, of course, adapted into both a movie and a recent TV series.

The series is produced by Left Bank Pictures, which also produces huge shows such as The Crown and Outlander.

Here’s hoping that it goes better than Mick Jagger’s recent foray into music-based TV drama. He co-created Vinyl, set in the sleazy world of New York City in the 70’s. Backed by Martin Scorsese and with a killer soundtrack, it somehow didn’t land well with audiences and lasted for just one season.

With such a lengthy career to possibly cover, the series will narrow its focus between the band’s formation until 1972, which most would call their glory period. Their run of albums during that time was immense: Their Satanic Majesties Request, Beggars Banquet, Let It Bleed, Sticky Fingers, and Exile on Main Street all followed each other from 1967 until 1972.

There’s so much in that period to cover away from the blistering rock tunes. The infamous Altamont Free Concert took place in 1969 – as previously documented in the cult documentary Gimme Shelter – where an audience member was brutally beaten to death by The Hells Angel biker gang.

The untimely death one of the band’s original members, Mick Jones, will presumably also be covered. After being dismissed from the lineup due to struggles with alcohol and drug abuse in 1969, Jones died less than a month later, aged just 27.

Check out the trailer for the 1970 documentary Gimme Shelter: