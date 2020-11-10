Keith Richards has opened up about The Rolling Stones’ upcoming 60th anniversary in a new interview with GQ.

With the band set to celebrate the milestone in 2022, the legendary guitarist revealed the plan for the occasion is to “still actually all be alive.”

“Apart from that, at our age, I don’t know,” he continued.

Richards went on to explain that he feels there are “more problems than a Rolling Stones celebration” to focus on for the time being.

“I haven’t heard of any plans, but I’m sure there are things being made,” he said.

“First off, I’m going to get through this year and see how we handle next year. Because I think at the moment, there are more problems than a Rolling Stones celebration… although I’m very glad that we’re all here.”

It seems mortality was a recurring theme throughout the interview, as Richards revealed he “[doesn’t] wish to defy anybody’s predictions” as to how long he’ll live for.

“I’ll croak when I croak and everybody will know,” he said.

Richards also further confirmed that The Rolling Stones are working on a new album, which was “halfway in the works before [the] shit hit the fan.”

Referencing the COVID-19 pandemic, Richards said he was “trying to progress a few things along” in the album’s production, but was halted by lockdown.

“There’s not a lot one can really do except wait for the vaccine,” he said.

In other news, the band recently threatened to take legal action against Donald Trump for continuing to use their 1968 track ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ at the end of his campaign rallies.

After being issued several cease and desists, Trump eventually started using The Village People’s ‘Y.M.C.A’ instead.

Check out Keith Richards as part of The Rolling Stones’ first performance of ‘Sympathy For The Devil’