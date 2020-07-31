The Rolling Stones have unveiled plans to drop a previously unreleased concert film, Steel Wheels Live. The film documents the band’s 1989 show in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The performance marked the band’s first US tour in eight years, and saw surprise appearances from Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin, who joined the stalwart rockers on stage for a performance of ‘Salt Of the Earth’. Eric Clapton popped up for a performance of ‘Little Red Roster’, who was then joined by blues icon John Lee Hooker on ‘Boogie Chillen’.

The Steel Wheels Live is set for a digital release, as a four-LP colored vinyl set, a DVD and two-CD combo, and a Blu-ray and two-CD combo.

Additionally, there will be a limited edition six-disc version with the Atlantic City performance on DVD, Blu-Ray and CD, and a DVD of the band’s Steel Wheels tour stop in Tokyo in February 1990 and Steel Wheels Rare Reels, a CD featuring tracks not on the core tour setlist.

Check out The Rolling Stones Steel Wheels Live trailer:

This evening bore witness to The Rolling Stones infamous backstage run-in with president Donald Trump. So it goes, The Stones’ tour producer Michael Cohl found a way to earn the band more money by staging the concert as a pay-per-view event, like UFC but with riffs.

In order to pull the feat off, Cohl needed to find a promoter who was willing to front the cost for the band to play. That promoter ended up being no other than Donald Trump.

The band were initially reluctant to be involved with Trump in any capacity. To help sweeten the deal, Cohl wrote up a contract that barred Trump from promoting the concert in one of his press conferences, and attending the concert.

“The Stones had such power in those days that the 6:40 p.m. slot on the national evening news was going to be an interview with the Stones to talk about and promote the pay-per-view,” Cohl explained in an interview with Pollstar. “At about 5:50 p.m. I get word that I have to come to the press room in the next building. I run to the press room in the next building and what do you think is happening? There’s Donald Trump giving a press conference, in our room!

“I give him the [come here gesture]. ‘Come on, Donald, what are you doing? A) You promised us you wouldn’t even be here and, B) you promised you would never do this.’ He says, ‘But they begged me to go up, Michael! They begged me to go up!’ I say, ‘Stop it. Stop it. This could be crazy. Do what you said you would. Don’t make a liar of yourself.'”

Unfortunately for Trump, Cohl had left his walkie-talkie in the dressing room, and The Rolling Stones overheard the altercation between the two. Keith Richards, in his infinite, unhinged glory, simply had enough, and subsequently pulled a knife on Trump.

“They call me back [into the dressing room],” Cohl explained. “At which point Keith pulls out his knife and slams it on the table and says, ‘What the hell do I have you for? Do I have to go over there and fire him myself? One of us is leaving the building – either him, or us.’ I said, ‘No. I’ll go do it. Don’t you worry.'”

Steel Wheels Live Tracklist

1. Intro

2. ‘Start Me Up’

3. ‘Bitch’

4. ‘Sad Sad Sad’

5. ‘Undercover of the Night’

6. ‘Harlem Shuffle’

7. ‘Tumbling Dice’

8. ‘Miss You’

9. ‘Terrifying’

10. ‘Ruby Tuesday’

11. ‘Salt of the Earth’ (featuring Axl Rose & Izzy Stradlin)

12. ‘Rock and a Hard Place’

13. ‘Mixed Emotions’

14. ‘Honky Tonk Women’

15. ‘Midnight Rambler’

16. ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

17. ‘Little Red Rooster’ (featuring Eric Clapton)

18. ‘Boogie Chillen’ (featuring Eric Clapton & John Lee Hooker)

19. ‘Can’t Be Seen’

20. ‘Happy’

21. ‘Paint It Black’

22. ‘2,000 Light Years From Home’

23. ‘Sympathy For The Devil’

24. ‘Gimme Shelter’

25. ‘It’s Only Rock n Roll (But I Like It)’

26. ‘Brown Sugar’

27. ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

28. ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’