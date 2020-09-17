The Rubens and KFC are holding an Informal Formal for year 12 students

Since year 12 formals and the like are all but cancelled due to COVID-19, The Rubens and KFC are hosting their own ‘Informal Formal’ for all the students missing out.

COVID-19 has been a massive pain in the arse in terms of disrupting our everyday life, especially for the year 12 students whose education has been affected by the pandemic.

In an attempt to bring a smile to all those students missing out on the usual end-of-high-school celebrations, The Rubens have teamed up with KFC and ReachOut to throw a special ‘Informal Formal.’

So what exactly is this ‘Informal Formal’ thing involving The Rubens? Well it is a special livestream gig that will be held on the KFC Facebook page on Friday, September 25th.

The Rubens will be performing a setlist of their classic bangers, as well as their latest single ‘Time Of My Life’, and students are encouraged to get their best formal outfits on and join in on the (virtual) fun.

Speaking about their involvement in this ‘Informal Formal,’ the band says: “We’re stoked to be working with KFC and ReachOut to put on The Informal Formal gig.

“Looking back at our own formals, it was a moment to enjoy yourself and mark the end of an era at school, and while so many Aussies can’t have their celebrations during this time, we hope this gives them a little bit of a moment to enjoy despite the circumstances.

“We’ll be playing some oldies as well as our newest release ‘Time Of My Life’. Tune in, and we’ll tune-up.”

As a fried chicken shaped cherry on top, KFC are also holding a competition for students to shout their whole year 12 class a KFC dinner that will be delivered on the night.

If you’re a year 12 student and you want some KFC to go with some tunes from The Rubens during your ‘Informal Formal,’ the competition runs from Monday, September 21st, to Wednesday, September 23rd, so get entering right here.

This ‘Informal Formal’ is not just about music and munching down on KFC (though it is a big part of it), it’s also about raising awareness about ReachOut and encouraging young Aussies to take a proactive approach in taking care of their mental health.

Ashley de Silver, the CEO of ReachOut says: “By partnering with KFC and The Rubens we hope the ‘Informal Formal’ will give young people across Australia a moment to celebrate but also to check in with themselves and others during a time that can be tough even in non-COVID-19 circumstances.

“Whatever life throws at you – from exams to isolation, free mental health support is available 24/7 at ReachOut.”

Check out ‘Time Of My Life’ by The Rubens: